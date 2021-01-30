Dallas Fed: Texas Employment Forecast calls for 4.2 percent growth in 2021

(Photo provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

DALLAS (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

After declining 4.5 percent in 2020, Texas jobs are forecast to increase 4.2 percent in 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ Texas Employment Forecast, released during a live webcast [Friday].

Using a top-down model based on national forecasts, COVID-19 hospitalizations and oil futures prices, the Dallas Fed estimates employment will increase 4.2 percent in 2021, with an 80 percent confidence band of 3.1 to 5.3 percent. Based on the forecast, 518,000 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December 2021 will be 12.8 million.

(News release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

