Dallas man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Plainview Saturday

PLAINVIEW, Texas – A Dallas man is in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital after being struck by vehicle early Saturday morning in Plainview.

The accident occurred around 3:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West 5th Street.

According to a news release from the Plainview Police Department, officers arrived on scene to find Caleb Blake Stephens, 29, lying in the roadway.

Police said he was struck by a blue colored Audi after not being seen by the driver.

Stephens was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Authorities said it’s unknown how or why he was lying in the roadway.

They believed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Plainview Police Department at 806-296-1187.





