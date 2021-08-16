Damaged overpass causes concern among Lubbock-area residents on social media

Interstate 27 at the FM 1294 exit, as seen August 15, 2021 (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– Several viewers reached out to EverythingLubbock.com in reference to a portion of Interstate 27 that appeared to be damaged near the exit to Shallowater in North Lubbock County.

A photojournalist took several photos of the exit, and it showed lots of cracking and deterioration. It appeared the southbound exit to Farm to Market road 1294 was where the main damage was.

Material appeared to be washed out from the overpass onto the roadway below in the images taken by our photojournalist.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation for a possible comment on the situation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.