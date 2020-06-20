Dan Pope, 8 other Texas mayors sign letter asking people to follow COVID-19 precautions

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mayor Dan Pope, along with eight other Texas mayors, signed a letter Friday calling for Texas residents to continue taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.

The mayors of Houston, Austin, Arlington, Grand Prairie, San Antonio, Laredo, Sugar Land and El Paso joined Pope in asking citizens to take measures such as face mask wearing and social distancing seriously in order to keep the economy open.

On Wednesday, Pope was asked if Lubbock would require businesses enforce mask wearing and said it was, “not on the table for us right now.” Several Texas counties, including Bexar County, where San Antonio is, have issued orders that would allow businesses to face penalties if they did not require employees and customers to wear face masks.

“The virus is here. Infections are rising. Hospital capacity is filling up,” the letter said.

The City of Lubbock reported 105 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, breaking the previous record of 77 new cases that had been set Wednesday.

Texas surpassed 100,000 overall COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“If we want our lives back as Texans, we need to take this seriously,” the letter said. “Very seriously.”

The letter goes on to mention Hong Kong and Taiwan, and how their combined death toll is 11.

“The difference? They resolutely wore masks,” the letter said.

The mayors of Houston, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Arlington and Grand Prairie also signed a letter Tuesday, along with three other Texas mayors, that asked for Governor Greg Abbott to allow local authorities to enforce the wearing of face coverings.