Dan Pope to host Coffee with the Mayor May 20

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dan Pope is set to host Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, May 20, according to a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The following is from the press release from City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at 4ORE! Golf at 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals and vision for Lubbock in the foreseeable future.

All residents are invited to attend.