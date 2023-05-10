LUBBOCK, Texas– The survivors of four crash victims Saturday spoke out in regards to a lawsuit filed against bar in connection with the crash.

Xavier Caballero and Melodie Boivin were killed alongside their two children in a head-on collision in the 7000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. The driver of the other vehicle George Wallace, 46, was also killed in the crash.

Melodie’s mother, Jennifer Boivin said her daughter was three months pregnant and very excited about her pregnancy.



Courtesy of Caballero Family

Courtesy of Caballero Family

Courtesy of Caballero Family

Courtesy of Caballero Family

Courtesy of Caballero Family

Courtesy of Caballero Family

Jennifer said Melodie’s most recent ultrasound and said it looked like the baby was “dancing.” Xavier’s father, Ricky Caballero, said his son loved Melodie and Jennifer said she “couldn’t have asked for better son-in-law.”

The families filed the lawsuit through Lubbock law firm Glasheen, Valles, & Indermann LLP against the The Office Bar. The lawsuit claimed the bar served Wallace to the point he was a “clear danger to himself and others.”

Jason Medina, attorney for the families, called the crash “a senseless tragedy.” He said the reason the lawsuit was filed was to figure out “not only what happened but how it happened.”

Medina said the attorneys would seek the surveillance footage a receipts from Wallace’s visit to the bar to gain a clear idea of how many drinks he was served prior to the crash and how Wallace was acting.

EverythingLubbock.com has made attempts to reach out to The Office Bar and Grill. We will provide updates if the business choses to make a statement.