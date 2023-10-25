LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Hall announced it will showcase an opportunity for the Lubbock audience to experience Dancing with the Stars: Live 2024 Tour on February 28, 2024, according to a website.

Hub City fans will be able to see the TV show’s famed ballroom live up-close and personal at the Helen Devitt Jones Theater. The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. and doors will open at 7:00 p.m.

The website stated that reserved tickets range from $39.99 to $129.99, however VIP packages vary in price and could go up to $575.00.

To purchase tickets to Dancing with the Stars: Live 2024 Tour, visit the website.