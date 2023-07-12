LUBBOCK, Texas — A Heat Advisory was declared for Lubbock and the South Plains Wednesday for “heat indices” (or feels-like temperatures) around 110 degrees. Actual temperatures will be 105 or higher, according to the advisory.

The advisory was scheduled to be in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the central and southern South Plains, the Rolling Plains, and far southeastern Texas Panhandle. The area included Lubbock and surrounding counties.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the National Weather Service said. The forecast for Lubbock, more specifically in Zip Code 79423, was listed as 107 degrees according to the NWS website.

NWS also posted information to help know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion can lead to dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. Persons with heat exhaustion should move to a cooler area, sip cool water and seek medical help if symptoms do not improve.

Heat stroke may cause confusion, dizziness or even loss of consciousness. NWS recommended calling 911 for heat stroke.

“Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given,” NWS said.

The City of Lubbock offers citizens a place to get out of the heat at all public library locations.

“All four library branches will also serve as Cooling Centers during their normal operating hours with water, free Wi-Fi and charging stations for anyone needing to safely get out of the heat,” Lubbock said.

Useful Links