DAR wreath laying ceremony in Lubbock on Wednesday, Dec. 15

The American Flag waves in the wind.(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a wreath laying on Wednesday, December 15 at the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial.

The event will take place at 2:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466, the DAR places a wreath annually at the memorial to honor the sacrifices of the brave Americans who paved the way for freedom throughout the world.

The Lubbock War Memorial is located in Henry Huneke Park at 82nd Street and Nashville Avenue in South Lubbock.

For more information, you can contact DAR Secretary Pat Cowan at (806) 894 6364.