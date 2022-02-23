SHALLOWATER, Texas — The head girls’ basketball coach for Shallowater High School, Chuck Darden, announced his retirement after the game against Canadian High School on Tuesday.

Darden has coached for 41 years and has won more than 1,000 games during his coaching career.

According to the University Interscholastic League, Darden has made seven tournament appearances at the state championships. The first in being in 1988. He most recently led the Shallowater Fillies to the state championship in 2020 where they overcame the Woodville Eagles 61-43.