Daughter mourns after her father dies in a trailer fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — A trailer fire in south Lubbock turned deadly Tuesday night, and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office identified 65-year-old David Jones as the man who died in the fire.

“He liked to fish and sit on the porch and listen to music a lot,” said Worthington. “He always had someone hanging out with him on the porch talking.”

Jones’ daughter, Emily Worthington, said her father has lived on the property since the 80s but she never imagined anything like this could happen.

“Actually, I was asleep and I was woken up about 9:50 p.m. and my uncle called me and said my dad had gone and there had been a house fire,” said Worthington.

Neighbors say there wasn’t much time as the fire spread so fast, with flames shooting high in the air.

When fire crews from Woodrow, Wolfforth, and Slaton arrived they were unable to go inside as flames had already taken over Jones’s home.

“It was a shock. I had just talked to him yesterday afternoon and everything was fine. He was talking about cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving. It’s just been a shock. I’ve just been crying a lot, and trying to get my mind off things,” said Worthington.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and Worthington says she’s at a loss of where to go from here, now that all that’s left is in ashes.

The State Fire Marshal is still trying to find the exact cause of this fire and asks that anybody that has information call 806-775-1600.