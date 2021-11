Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON — One of the eight people that died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival had a Texas Tech connection.

Madison Dubiski, 23, was the daughter of Brian Dubiski, who played football at Texas Tech from 1988-1991, according to a KAMC source.

Madison was a cheerleader at Cy-Fair High School, which she graduated from in 2017, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Eight people died at the music festival Friday after the sold-out crowd surged towards the stage.