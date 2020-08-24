Daughter of woman murdered by Golden State Killer speaks out after sentencing

LAMESA, Texas / SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KAMC) — For Lamesa resident Debbi Domingo McMullan, it’s been 40 years of waiting for justice, but Friday, she was finally able to confront the man who murdered her mother when she was just 15.

“Mom and Greg were two remarkable young, vibrant people who were denied the opportunity to even be breathing today,” McMullan said in her victim impact statement during the trial of the Golden State Killer.

Joseph DeAngelo, now known as the man behind the moniker of “Golden State Killer,” was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday after pleading guilty to raping more than 50 women and murdering 13 people, including McMullan’s mother Cheri Domingo and Domingo’s longtime boyfriend Greg Sanchez.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for my whole darn life, so this has been the best week of my life,” McMullan told KAMC News from California after the sentencing.

In 1981, McMullan and her mother were living in Goleta, California, and on July 27, according to police, DeAngelo broke into their home through a small window and attacked Domingo and Sanchez as they slept. He raped and beat Domingo to death and shot Sanchez in the face. Sanchez died moments later.

McMullan was 15 at the time and had run away from home a few weeks before — something she says ended up saving her life.

With audible gasps from the courtroom, DeAngelo rose from his wheelchair to address the victims and their families, telling them he was “truly sorry,” according to courtroom video.

“We hadn’t really heard his true voice until that moment … He had a golden opportunity right there to actually say something meaningful, and he blew it. He flushed that opportunity down the toilet,” McMullan said.

McMullan added she wished DeAngelo had shown a genuine sign of remorse after living a life he denied to his victims and to her.

“Losing my mom really took away a lot of my vision and my joy and my ability to look forward. It derailed me for a long time … My mom had died at 35, and I remember turning 36 and thinking, ‘Wow, I’ve outlived her,'” McMullan said.

Her last words to her mother are burned in her memory.

“We argued, we screamed at each other over the phone, and I ended that conversation screaming at her, ‘Why don’t you just stay out of my life!'” McMullan said. “And the next day, less than 24 hours later, I learned that she had been killed.”

After a series of fights with her mother, McMullan had run away from home a few weeks before the murder and was staying with friends. On July 26, she called her mother from a payphone to see if she could come back and get her bathing suit, and they started arguing — a conversation that would be their last.

For the first 20 years after the murder, she said that she was torn up with grief, knowing she never got to say goodbye.

In the last 20, finding a face behind the murderer fueled her. Now, she said she’s at peace, knowing who DeAngelo is and that he’ll die alone in prison.

She said that she’s also been able to finally forgive herself.

“I know that she knows that I loved her and she loves me, and nothing in the world can change that,” McMullan said.

If she could say anything to her mother today, she said she would thank her for giving her her best qualities and to say she misses her. McMullan has channeled her pain into ministering to prisoners in Lamesa.

She urged people to take care of their loved ones and to learn from her situation to never take the little things for granted.

“Lives are irreplaceable. Lives are precious, and every moment counts. I’ve tried to learn through this to not live with regret and guilt and to just truly appreciate the time that I did have with mom and Greg. It was beautiful,” McMullan said.