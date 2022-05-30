LUBBOCK, Texas – Monday morning, the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Memorial Day service with featured speaker Carl Tepper.

The newly-elected Republican representative for House District 84, Tepper is an Air Force veteran himself.

“What an honor to be asked to speak at one of the Memorial Day ceremonies around the High Plains and to express our love and appreciation for those who have lost loved ones,” he said.

While Monday’s service seemed normal, organizers faced some challenges to host it once again after three years.

“This program was supposed to be two years ago. COVID canceled that. Last year, it was at 10 o’clock, and there was a downpour here. This cemetery flooded. So it was really easy to put this together because it had been in the books for a while,” Pat Cowan, the secretary for DAR, explained.

“This is a community that loves and respects our institutions, our veterans, our police officers, our firefighters, all the first responders and we also respect our businesses. It’s a place where you can prevail, whatever you try,” Tepper added.

The South Plains Young Marines placed flags on gravesites, and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented the nation’s colors and honored veterans with a 21-gun salute.

It is estimated that more than two thousand veterans are buried at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.