LUBBOCK, Texas — In a press release on Thursday, the new and highly anticipated Dave & Buster’s announced its opening day and said the business was looking to hire for 175 jobs.

According to the press release, Dave & Buster’s, located at 2620 West Loop 289, was scheduled to open on May 1.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (February 16, 2023) – Dave & Buster’s is set to open its first location in Lubbock on Monday, May 1 and is now looking to hire 175 passionate individuals to join the team. Front and back-of-house positions are available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.



Located in the West End Center at 2620 W. Loop 289, the new 21,000 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include hundreds of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience. Dave & Buster’s brings an exciting, dynamic, and interactive environment for friends to connect and have fun.



“We are so excited to be opening our first Dave & Buster’s in Lubbock,” says General Manager James Oliver. “As Lubbock’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch – all under one roof.”



Dave & Buster’s employees are encouraged to take advantage of multiple benefits, which include:

Excellent Benefits: Dave & Buster’s offers a comprehensive benefits package for several positions. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, and a 401k.

Internal Promotion Opportunities: Dave & Buster’s offers a High Potential program encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly to new positions. Over 30 percent of the brand’s current management base was promoted from within the company.

FUN!: Dave & Buster’s employees love working in an entertaining atmosphere that offers fantastic food, shows the most significant sporting events on massive television screens, and is home to the hottest new games.

About Dave & Buster’s

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. Dave & Buster’s has 152 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat, Drink, Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Main Event operates 52 centers in 17 states across the country and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games, and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

