Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of October 25, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas— Famous “Nashville-Style” Dave’s Hot Chicken based in Los Angeles has announced its expansion to Lubbock on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Local operators Mickey Rogers and Daniel Staton at Café Venture Company in Lubbock “locked in” a multi-unit franchise agreement to expand the Nashville-style hot chicken to various regions in West Texas including Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland and Odessa.

The website shows that Dave’s Hot Chicken is currently established in 19 cities in Texas. The expansion to West Texas will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the state, said the release.

Rogers and Staton have cultivated an impressive history in the restaurant industry. Additionally, the two currently have “9 Fuddruckers in Texas and New Mexico and operate Café Venture Catering,” the release said.

To further both their knowledge to franchise Dave’s Hot Chicken, Stanton has expertise in real estate and restaurant openings that “compliment” Roger’s skills in construction and marketing.

It is a “recipe for success” in the duo’s new venture for Dave’s Hot Chicken, the release expressed.

“We have been looking for a brand to diversify our portfolio…Dave’s Hot Chicken was the perfect opportunity with a fan-favorite product and potential for growth,” said Rogers.

Dave’s Hot Chicken Sandwhich

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken tray



“Daniel and I are actively exploring avenues to contribute to our local communities. Our dedication goes beyond our business goals as it extends to our commitment to introducing the flavors of Nashville-style heat while igniting a following in West Texas,” Rogers added.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has “exploded” in popularity and has over 140 locations in the United States and Canada.

According to a report, famous rapper Drake is an investor in the Nashville-style hot chicken once he tried the food.

Additionally, the report stated that “in celebration of his birthday on October 24”, the rapper partnered with Dave’s Hot Chicken for the “second year” to hook people up across multiple states with some free food by using the app.

To learn more about Dave’s Hot Chicken and its franchise opportunities, visit www.daveshotchicken.com/franchising.