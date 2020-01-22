Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump; opening arguemnts begin

“David Nelson Memorial Highway” to be unveiled on Jan. 23

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
David Nelson 720

(Photo from Facebook)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Plans to rename a portion of Farm-to-Market Road 41 in Lubbock County in memory of David Nelson will move forward on Thursday, January 23.

An announcement and unveiling of the new “David Nelson Memorial Highway” signage will be held in the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court at 11:00 a.m.

Nelson, a former member of the Lubbock City Council and Republican candidate for Lubbock County Court at Law #3, was killed while riding a bicycle on July 18, 2018.

The accident occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 41 at County Road 1240 south of Wolfforth.

Related Content:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar