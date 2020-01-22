“David Nelson Memorial Highway” to be unveiled on Jan. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas – Plans to rename a portion of Farm-to-Market Road 41 in Lubbock County in memory of David Nelson will move forward on Thursday, January 23.

An announcement and unveiling of the new “David Nelson Memorial Highway” signage will be held in the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court at 11:00 a.m.

Nelson, a former member of the Lubbock City Council and Republican candidate for Lubbock County Court at Law #3, was killed while riding a bicycle on July 18, 2018.

The accident occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 41 at County Road 1240 south of Wolfforth.

