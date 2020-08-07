Dawkins fired as assistant coach with Lady Raiders, right after Stollings also fired

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics confirmed Friday that assistant Lady Raiders basketball coach Nikita Lowry Dawkins was terminated effective immediately. Texas Tech terminated head coach Marlene Stollings effective immediately on Thursday evening.

The Lady Raiders program was accused of abusive behavior in which multiple players were the subject of sexual harassment according to a report by USA Today. There were other claims of abuse beyond that.

Prior to her termination the Texas Tech Athletic website said, “Associate Head Coach Nikita Lowry Dawkins has had an immense impact on the Lady Raider program during her first two years in Lubbock.”

“Dawkins has been instrumental in the program’s rapid turnaround, helping guide the Lady Raiders to the most wins for the program in nearly a decade during the 2019-20 season.”

Now the page simply blasts out in giant numerals 404 which is the HTML server response for a page that is not found.

Texas Tech previously described Dawkins as coaching veteran and four-time gold medalist with USA Basketball. She came to Texas Tech along with Stollings from the Minnesota Golden Gophers program.

According to the USA Today article, Dawkins had been admonished years ago for mistreating players while coaching at New Mexico State.

“New Mexico State’s investigation found Lowry Dawkins threatened to kill one player, pulled another player’s hair and pushed players in conditioning to the point that some became sick,” USA Today reported.

Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt scheduled a press conference via Zoom for 3:00 pm Friday.