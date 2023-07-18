LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD on Tuesday announced that Dawn Powell, former assistant principal at Lubbock ISD, will assume the role of principal of Westwind Elementary.

Powell will begin her 25th year in education with 14 years of experience in educational leadership, the press release said. She has experience as an elementary teacher, mentor teacher, peer coach, assistant principal and principal.

The soon-to-be principal was a teacher in California for 19 years while her husband was in the Marine Corp. The family moved to the Lubbock area in 2018, the press release said.

Powell has three sons, one of which graduated from Frenship ISD.

“I am eager to collaborate with our dedicated staff, parents, and the community as we work

together to create strong, dynamic, and collaborative systems that ensure both academic and

social emotional success for every student,” said Powell. “This responsibility is one I hold close

to my heart and look forward to learning with integrity, empathy, and a steadfast commitment

to our Frenship community.”

Powell succeeds Brandy Copeland who will become the principal at Frenship’s ninth elementary in the fall of 2024.