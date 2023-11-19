LAMESA, Texas — Marty Guerrero was arrested following an early morning standoff on Saturday with authorities, according to a press from the Lamesa Police Department.

The release said Lamesa PD was called to the 700 block of North 6th Street just after 5:31 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Guerrero was found inside a residence. A perimeter was established outside the home, and the Midland Police Department SWAT team was called to the scene.

After a short standoff and the deployment of non-lethal chemicals, Guerrero was taken into police custody and transported to the Dawson County Detention Center.