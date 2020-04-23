Dawson Co. confirms 4 news cases of COVID-19, 8 active cases overall

covid19UpdateGeneric1280.jpg March 26, 2020 291 KB 1280 by 720 pixels Edit Image Delete Permanently Alt Text Describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab). Leave empty if the image is purely decorative.Title COVID-19 Update Generic 1280 coronavirus Caption

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas– The City of Lamesa and Dawson County confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, on Wednesday evening.

This makes 18 cases overall, said Lamesa Mayor Josh Stevens. There were still eight active cases in Lamesa and Dawson County, he said.

The new cases consist of three women, two over the age of 20 and one over the age of 40, said Stevens. The last new case was a man over the age of 50, and he works at the TDCJ Smith Unit in Lamesa.

One of the women is the prison employee’s wife as well, added Stevens. One of the other two women works at the prison and the other woman had no relation to TDCJ.

Stevens said all of them were self-quarantining.

He urged for Dawson County to continue to follow CDC protocols, like washing your hands, to keep practicing social distancing of six feet or more and not gathering in crowds bigger than 10 people, said Stevens.