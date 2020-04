LAMESA, Texas — According to a video on the Dawson County Facebook page, there are, as of Wednesday morning, nine total cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Dawson County had three people still considered active cases. Dawson County officials reminded people that gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

As of Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported one person had died from COVID-19 in Dawson County.

