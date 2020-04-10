Dawson, Scurry counties report new confirmed COVID-19 cases

LAMESA, Texas — Dawson County and Scurry County both announced new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total in Dawson County to seven and the total in Scurry County to two.
The Dawson County case was announced at a press conference by the City of Lamesa.
According to Mayor Josh Stevens, the case is a man over the age of 50 who lives in Lamesa.
The Scurry County Case was announced by Cogdell Memorial Hospital. According to a release, the individual was instructed to self-isolate pending results.