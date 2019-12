LUBBOCK, Texas — What a sweet day!

On Thursday, December 12, Krispy Kreme is celebrating ‘Day of the Dozens’ buy offering a dozen donuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen, according to the Krispy Kreme website.

The offer is limited to two per customer at participating stores and is only valid on December 12.

The Lubbock store is participating, according to the Krispy Kreme website.