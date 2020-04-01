Daycare exposed to COVID-19, city to hold press conference at 5:00, watch here

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock said a local daycare was exposed to COVID-19.
The mayor indicated that officials would provide more information during a 5:00 pm press conference. Use the video player above to watch live. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.
The city said there are 8 new cases for a total of 108. One more person died for a total of three fatalities. Ten people have recovered, the city said.
Two of the fatalities are associated with Whisperwood Nursing Home, the city said.