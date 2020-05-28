Daycares adopt new protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas – On May 18, Governor Greg Abbott announced that daycares and childcare centers could open starting immediately. In the aftermath of his announcement, daycares have made changes to help protect children and families against the coronavirus.

Lena Scoff, executive director at Early learning Centers of Lubbock, Inc. said the COVID-19 pandemic has been hectic and fast. She said her team has worked diligently to reach out to parents as best as possible. She said they’ve aimed at keeping learning in their centers calm.

“We’ve tried to keep things as normal as possible at the center things are going crazy outside, children thrive on consistency and predictability,” she said.

Scaff said cleaning has always been mandatory — since her center deals with children — but that they have increased cleaning to keep everything sanitary. She said occupants in their buildings have been limited and are screened upon arrival.

“We’re checking our staff’s temperature every morning when they come in — they do the COVID screening — and then we do [it] again when they come in from lunch,” she said.

Scaff said since governor’s orders last week, attendance has not gone up at her centers but that she anticipates an influx at the beginning of June.