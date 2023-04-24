LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday afternoon revealed new details about the death of a 2-month-old baby that was connected to a SWAT standoff in the 3100 block of Auburn Street.

David Garcia, 38, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant.

Court documents stated the mother of the baby told police that Garcia called her around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning and said the child was “not responding” and hung up the phone. The mother told Garcia to start CPR and call 911, but he took the child to the hospital. The warrant did not say if she said this before he hung up or if she re-established contact.

The mother told officers she saw Garcia holding their son’s “lifeless and limp body” when she got to the emergency room. According to court records, Garcia handed the baby to a nurse and then “left the hospital immediately.”

Witnesses who were at the home at the time of the incident told authorities that Garcia said he “rolled over on top” of the baby while he was sleeping on the couch. Another witness told police that Garcia texted at one point and asked if he could go to her home. According to court records, the woman told detectives that Garcia was “covered in sweat and acting as though he just ran to the home.” The woman said Garcia had a gun, and when she asked about his nervous behavior, Garcia responded, “They’re after me. I need to be ready for them.”

Court documents stated Garcia told the woman the baby was at his house. The woman told police Garcia stayed at her home for about 20 minutes and then left. Court records said Garcia texted someone on Friday and said, “Sorry about the baby. The baby’s death was an accident.” According to court documents, Garcia also said he didn’t “meant to do it” and said he planned to return home and commit suicide.

According to court documents, a medical exam revealed the baby had healing fractures on his ribs, wrist and ankle. The child had bruises on his chest and bleeding around his brain.

“These findings present substantial evidence of physical abuse … this was not the first time the child was injured, ” court documents stated.

3100 Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Garcia was taken into custody after an 8-hour SWAT standoff. As of Monday afternoon, Garcia remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds that totaled $900,000.