LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced that a death investigation was underway after a dead body was found at a home in the 5400 block of Interstate 27.

(Nexstar/Staff)

LPD said officers were called at 3:45 p.m. on Friday. A male was pronounced dead in the home, according to police.

Police said for information would be released as it became available. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.