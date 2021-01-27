Dead body prop, head stolen from Nightmare on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just when you thought things couldn’t get any stranger, Nightmare on 19th Street said it’s been the victim of a modern day “body snatching.” Wes Nessman, a co-owner of the haunted theme park, said somebody broke into their property only to steal a corpse — or rather, a very realistic prop of a dead woman, along with a head.

“Why? Who steals a giant frozen body?” Nessman said.

Now, the haunt is on the hunt to get the props back before someone gets the wrong idea, and Nessman is even offering a reward if anyone can return them.

“She was a frozen body, hanging from her hands in her pink underwear … The humor in this situation is not lost on me,” Nessman said.

Nessman also said the theft happened after Lubbock’s big snow event earlier this month while the park’s security systems were down. The thief, or thieves, broke into the 1.24 mile long property through a hole in the surrounding fence and later stole the body and the head, along with a few other smaller props. Together, Nesmann estimated these props are worth about $1,500.

“It’s all funny until you find out this dumb body is a felony,” Nessman said.

But why would someone want to steal the eerily realistic corpse prop and human appendage?

“This is probably hanging in some young man’s living room or dorm room,” Nessman said.

Or, he also guessed, the thief could have been a passerby who thought he or she could make a quick coin off of selling the cadaver. Nessman has filed a police report, and while he emphasized he wants his “old girl” back, he said he’s more concerned about someone getting spooked on accident.

“I certainly don’t want anybody scared if they see what looks like a dead body behind someone’s house or in a field or something,” Nessman said.

He added that her presence is missed gravely by all those at Nightmare, both living and in-between, and her absence has also left a gaping hole at the haunt where she once rested.

“Please bring her back. Her friends miss her,” Nessman joked.

If you’ve seen the body or have an idea where it might be, email Nessman at Wes.Nessman@townsquaremedia.com.