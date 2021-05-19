Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance following February’s winter storm is Thursday, May 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

All Lubbock County residents who believe they are eligible for individual assistance due to damage caused by “Winter Storm Uri” (this does not include insurance deductibles or energy costs) are encouraged to utilize the link and phone number below to begin the FEMA individual assistance process. The deadline to apply for this assistance is Thursday, May 20, 2021. 

Apply for FEMA individual assistance here: www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.

To view responses from FEMA to some common rumors regarding financial assistance following “Winter Storm Uri,” visit mylubbock.info/fema-rumors.

