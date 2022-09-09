LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety named the victims involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred in the 4200 block of FM 1585 Thursday evening at 8:40 p.m.

Jay Guy Wadsworth, 85, of Lubbock, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene after his tractor, heading northbound, collided with two pickup trucks coming eastbound on FM 1585.

Among those in the first pickup truck, only the passenger Robbie Jean Stevens of Justiceburg, Texas, was injured, according to DPS.

Shortly after, a second pickup truck, also traveling eastbound on FM 1585, collided with Wadsworth.

The driver of that vehicle, 60-year-old Michael Reeves McCann of Ropesville, Texas was injured.

The injured party were transported to University Medical Center.