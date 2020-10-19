Deadly bus crash leads to lawsuit, Lubbock law firm represents 6 survivors

VEGA, Texas — A Lubbock-based law firm helped six survivors of a deadly bus crash near Vega, Texas file a lawsuit. Glasheen, Valles & Inderman announced the lawsuit on Monday.

The lawsuit said the bus was chartered to carry approximately 33 passengers from Albuquerque to a conference in Georgia. The bus was going east along Interstate 40 on September 29 when it crashed.

The lawsuit said, “[The] bus driver failed to control the bus and failed to maintain his lane.”

“He veered into a lane of traffic on the highway that was closed for construction,” the lawsuit said. “After driving through multiple traffic cones, he collided with multiple concrete support beams off the traveled roadway.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver died. DPS identified him as Jerry Buckner, 71, of Albuquerque.

The law firm said the six plaintiffs suffered “lacerations to the head and neck, dislocated shoulders, skull fractures, broken bones, and more.”

The lawsuit was filed in Santa Fe District Court. Glasheen, Valles & Inderman has offices in Lubbock, Albuquerque, El Paso, Odessa, and Austin.