LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two Ropes ISD students were involved in a crash in Wolfforth on Tuesday that ended up being fatal.

One student was killed and one was seriously injured, DPS said. The roads were still closed off as of 11:38 a.m.

A social media post from Ropes ISD indicated that scheduled games Tuesday night would be postponed. There were multiple comments on the post asking for prayers for the families of the victims and the Ropes community.

A separate post from Plains ISD said, “Tonight’s games at Ropes have been postponed due to a tragic accident involving one of their athletes. A make up time and date will be determined later today. Please keep the community of Ropes in your prayers as they go through this difficult time. #PRAYER FOR ROPES.”

DPS said Wolfforth Police will be the lead agency. Please check back for updates as new information becomes available.