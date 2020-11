LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said the Major Crash Investigation Unit responded Sunday night to a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Quaker Avenue.

“One person is deceased,” Lubbock Police said. A photojournalist at the scene said the situation appeared to be a motorcycle crash.

The brief statement from LPD came at 10:35 p.m. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com on Monday morning for updates.