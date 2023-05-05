LUBBOCK, Texas — Dennis R. Abeyta, 37, of Littlefield accepted a plea deal for the deadly crash that killed Kenley Gene Raney of Henderson, Nevada. Abeyta admitted to Manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In January 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Abeyta crashed his car into a parked car at County Road 1100 and U.S. Highway 84 west of Shallowater.

“Speed and Alcohol are believed to be contributing factors,” DPS said at the time.

Previous story: One dead, one injured in serious crash outside of Shallowater

An indictment against Abeyta said he was intoxicated and “by reason of such intoxication” caused the death of Raney through “accident or mistake.”

Sara Raney, the mother of the victim, said in a victim impact statement, “The worst words that a mother can hear is that your son was in a car crash and didn’t make it.”

“It wasn’t his fault; it was a damn drunk,” she said. “Today I do not have a child. He was my only child. Today I am all alone.”

Abeyta was arrested on December 21, 2021, and remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center since that time. He get more than one year and fourth months of credit for time he served already in jail.