LUBBOCK, Texas — Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was sentenced by a judge in Lubbock to 8 years in prison for the death of Jose Fraire. Gamboa, currently age 30, was charged with manslaughter for the January 1, 2020, crash at Slide Road and Marsha Sharp Freeway.

A police report said Gamboa told authorities he was “racing” another vehicle when the crash occurred. He also admitted he had been drinking prior to the crash. A second police report stated an officer observed several alcohol bottles inside his vehicle. His blood alcohol level was tested at 0.180 – in excess of the Texas legal limit of 0.08.

After the crash officials had to track him down and extradite him from Anchorage, Alaska, according to a news release from Lubbock Police.

Gamboa will get jail credit of more than 600 days.