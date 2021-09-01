Deadly drive-by location hit with narcotics search warrant by Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided another update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly overnight drive-by shooting.

LPD previously said Domingo Siri, 30, lost his life, and Cleotis Johnson, 20, suffered moderate injuries. The shooting was 1:13 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

Police then said, “Members of the Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT Team, and members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center served a narcotics search warrant…”

“The search warrant was served to a house in the 1600 block of 28th Street at 12:30 p.m.,” police said. LPD did not confirm if the warrant was related to the shooting but it was the same general location.

When asked specifically, police said, “That is not something we can confirm at this time.”

Police said in the newest update, “Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are currently asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects in this morning’s drive-by shooting.”

“Anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects could be eligible for a reward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000,” LPD said.

The Texas Anti-Gang Center was involved with both the investigation of the deadly shooting and the narcotics search warrant.