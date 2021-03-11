Deadly home invasion, police release names and other details

CORRECTION: The initial version of this story transposed the name of the suspect who died for the one who survived. It has been corrected.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police on Thursday released the name of the suspect, Zack Thomas, 31, who died from a gunshot wound after a home invasion turned violent in Central Lubbock.

Lubbock Police responded after 9:00 a.m. when shots were fired in a home in the 1500 block of 41st Street. One person died and three others were hurt.

Police said two people came into the home and demanded the resident inside to get on the floor. A woman in the home was ordered to come from a bedroom to the main living area.

Police said there was an altercation and a struggle for the gun. During the struggle, the gun was fired.

1500 block of 41st (Nexstar/Staff)

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Metro Unit Investigating Home Invasion Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a home invasion that resulted in a homicide that occurred around 9:15 a.m. Mar. 11 at a residence in the 1500 block of 41st Street.

Based on the initial investigation, two suspects entered the residence with firearms and ordered 32-year-old Jose Dominguez to lay on the floor. One suspect proceeded to look through the residence, and found a second victim, 33-year-old Lorene Aviles, and struck her over the head with his weapon. Dominguez began struggling with the other suspect over the firearm, and was eventually able to take possession of the firearm from the suspect. Dominguez fired at the suspects, striking them both.

The suspects, 31-year-old Zack Thomas and 37-year-old Billy Rodgers, fled the scene and arrived at Covenant Medical Center a short time later. Both suspects sustained gunshot wounds. Rodgers had serious injuries and Thomas was pronounced deceased at Covenant.

Dominguez and Aviles sustained moderate non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.