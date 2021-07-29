Deadly motorcycle crash, Wednesday night in Gaines County, DPS releases details

SEMINOLE, Texas — A motorcycle rider lost his life Wednesday night in Gaines County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said John P. Reimer, 56, of Seminole was exiting on his motorcycle from a private drive onto U.S. Highway 385, five miles north of Seminole. DPS said he “failed to yield the right of way” to a passenger car. The car struck the motorcycle, DPS said.

The driver of the car was a 14-year-old boy from Seminole. His passenger was another 14-year-old boy from Seminole. The two teenagers were not injured, DPS said.

The speed limit along that area was listed by DPS as 75 miles per hour. Conditions at the time of the crash (9:13 p.m.) were dry and clear. Reimer was not wearing a helmet, DPS said.