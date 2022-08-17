PORTALES, N.M.— A Portales woman was arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed one woman and injured several others on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Portales Police Department, Bionca Martinez, 24, was driving northbound at a high speed and failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into 35 -year-old Laura Fernandez of Portales.

“One driver, thirty-five-year-old Laura Fernandez of Portales, was not transported and was determined to be deceased at the scene,” the press release said.

Those who sustained injuries were taken to Roosevelt General Hospital.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Roosevelt County Detention Center on the charges of “homicide by vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”

Click here to read the full press release from the Portales Police Department.