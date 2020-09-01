Deadly shooting in Lamesa, police provide updated information on Tuesday

LAMESA, Texas — Lamesa Police released information Tuesday about a deadly shooting which happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called at 4:45 a.m. to the 500 block of South Akron Avenue.

The first 911 call said there was a shooting. A second 911 call indicated someone was shot and might be dead. Police said Jesse Vasquez, Jr., 21 was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were there, they got word that a second person showed up at the emergency room of Medical Arts Hospital.

Police said Kevin Renteria, 21, was shot three times. He was transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Police said his condition stabilized.

Police asked what happened. They were told there was a party with 20 or 30 people. There was a physical altercation which then led to the shooting.

As of early Tuesday evening, no arrests or charges have been made.