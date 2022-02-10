LUBBOCK, Texas – During a city council meeting Tuesday, the Lubbock police chief presented information about 2021’s deadly crashes–showing roughly 1 in 4 deaths involved pedestrians.

The 2021 data showed an increase in pedestrian deaths from 2020, jumping from six to 11—more than an 83 percent increase for the year. However, the number of pedestrian-involved crashes dropped from 2020’s 85 to 77 for 2021—more than a 9 percent decrease.

Statistics originally provided from LPD’s 2021 annual report showed 12 pedestrian deaths, but the number was later corrected to 11.

Data from 2021 police releases showed the ages of the 11 pedestrians ranged from 20 to 78 years old. They were:

Lubbock police data from 2021 showed there were 47 fatalities from crashes—the 2021 fatalities were more than an 80 percent increase from 2020’s 26 fatalities from crashes.

Of 2021’s 44 fatal crashes, 11 involved pedestrians. All 11 pedestrian fatalities involved only the pedestrian dying–not a driver or a passenger.

LPD data from 2020 showed that of the 26 fatalities that resulted from 22 crashes, six involved the death of a pedestrian.

Lubbock police provided information that showed 51 fatalities occurred from 48 crashes in 2019. Of the 48 fatal crashes, 12 involved the death of a pedestrian.

Of the 132 pedestrian-involved crashes in 2019, slightly more than 9 percent resulted in the death of the pedestrian.

In 2019, 2020 and 2021, there was a total of 25,350 traffic crashes within city limits—294 of which involved pedestrians. The 294 pedestrian-involved crashes were slightly more than 1 percent for the total crashes.

Overall, the number of pedestrians fatalities has fluctuated since 2019. There was a 50 percent decrease from 2019 to 2020 and more than an 83 increase from 2020 to 2021.

So far in 2022, there have been two pedestrian deaths in Lubbock County, but not within city limits. Both deaths resulted from the same incident.