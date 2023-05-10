LUBBOCK, Texas — Malachi Shipp, 20, admitted Tuesday to Attempted Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, and was sentenced to time already served. He also agreed to extend his community service on a previous case by one year.

Shipp was accused of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in 2020. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of Indecency With a Child by exposure. He took a deal in December 2021 for five years of community service.

According to a prosecutor with the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, more recently, his probation officer asked the court to extend his supervision because he violated the terms of his deal.

Both the prosecutor and his defense attorney said he will be admitted to an Intermediate Sanction Facility, which is a rehabilitation program.

In the original case, the victim told police, “She snuck a boy into her room.”

Shipp told police he was 17 at the time, and she was 15. However, court records said in reality she was 13. As of Tuesday’s plea deal, Shipp had been in jail 70 days.