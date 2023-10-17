LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday detailed the events leading to a pursuit that ended in a crash and the arrest of Ira Thomas Herrera, 37, over the weekend. Herrera had an existing warrant and received multiple charges, the report from the Lubbock Police Department said.

According to the report, the incident began with a 911 call to the 2200 block of 88th Street for a domestic disturbance. The victim told police Herrera was parked at her residence and she drove away because she thought he would “start something.” The report said that Herrera continually followed the victim and the victim eventually lost him and went back to the residence.

The victim told LPD Herrera had been sending threatening text messages throughout the day, such as “you dead ho.” Herrera also said on a phone call he would kill the her and two more victims and that he had fully automatic machine guns in his car.

While police were on scene, they saw Herrera pass by and followed after him, the police report said. Next, Herrera began speeding and blowing through stop signs until he attempted a U-turn, lost control and crashed at 130th Street and MLK Boulevard, according to the police report.

The report said that Herrera crashed into a pole, causing power lines to fall.

According to LPD, when officers made contact with Herrera he “semi-complied” until asked to give a breath or blood specimen to which he said “hell no.” However, he smelled strongly of alcohol, the report also said.

Among Herrera’s charges were stalking, evading arrest, DWI and more. No weapons were found, according to the police report.

Herrera was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and remained there as of Tuesday with bonds totaling $31,500.