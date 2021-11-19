Death toll rises to 3 in crash involving Andrews ISD bus, says AP

BIG SPRING, Texas — The number of those killed in a wrong-way crash near Big Spring Friday afternoon rose to three, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety via the Associated Press. Two of the dead were adults on a bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band to a football game.

The third was the driver of the Ford F-350 that was driving the wrong way on Interstate 20 when it collided head-on with the Andrews ISD bus. According to earlier reports from DPS, the driver of the F-350 was declared dead on the scene.

