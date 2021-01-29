Debi Holland, mother of Holli Jeffcoat, denied parole

LUBBOCK, Texas — Debi Holland, the woman who was charged in the death of her disabled daughter in 2019, was denied parole last week.

The reason Holland’s parole was denied is in part due to the severity of the crime.

In 2016, Debi Holland’s special needs daughter, Holli Jeffcoat, was found stabbed to death in a home that someone tried to set on fire to cover up the crime.

Related Story: Debi Holland, once charged for capital murder of her own daughter, pleads to lesser charge

An autopsy indicated Holli was pregnant at the time she was murdered. Not only was she pregnant, but her baby was cut out of her, court records said. Her womb and her uterus were cut out.

Holli told school officials that she was being sexually abused by her step father, James Holland. James Holland pleaded guilty to capital murder and is currently serving a life sentence.

Debi Holland will be considered for parole again in 2022.