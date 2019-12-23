December 23rd, 2019 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Monday everyone! You might want to grab a jacket as you head out this morning as temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark. However, we’ll quickly warm up this afternoon, we should see highs into the upper 60s area wide with clouds increasing from the west by sunset. Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30s. For Christmas Eve, the clouds will stick around for most of the day and a isolated shower or two is possible mainly west of the I-27 corridor. Highs will stay warm for Christmas Eve with most of us topping out on either side of 70 degrees. For Christmas Day, another beautiful (albeit warm) day is in store. Sorry if you were hoping for a white Christmas! By Thursday, we’ll be watching a storm system move across the region bringing increased chances for rain mainly Thursday evening through Saturday morning. As of now, it looks to be mostly a rain event, however, we will all need to be sure to be careful on the roads as we’ll see lows in the low 30s during this time and some of the precip that fell as rain could freeze on contact with elevated roads and bridges. We begin to clear out by Saturday afternoon and by Sunday we are back to near average temperatures and lots of sunshine!

