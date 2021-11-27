December First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

The following is a press release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Lubbock, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, December 3, 2021. First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants, and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, December 3, 2021

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE admission

Cash bar and refreshments will be available.

Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

The Buddy Holly Center’s featured exhibition is Home: A Search for Place, an exhibition by three women who combined their work to reflect on the evocative word – home. Whether the pieces were created to process intense emotions, stumbled into by chance, or longstanding interests that turned into lifelong projects, Melinda Green Harvey, Valerie Komkov Hill, and Pat Maines explore different meanings of this one powerful word. Home: A Search for Place opens in the Buddy Holly Fine Arts Gallery on November 24 and will run through January 16, 2022.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, as a program of LHUCA, visit www.ffat.org.

