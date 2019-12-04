December Holiday Craft Fair at the Lubbock GAC, Dec. 6-7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) welcomes patrons to the Holiday Craft Fair on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. inside the GAC located at 4215 University Avenue. This free event is perfect for your one-stop holiday shopping! Artists, craftspeople and GAC instructors will have a variety of handmade items that make perfect gifts for your family and friends.

Give the gift of creativity this holiday season with a gift certificate for classes at the Garden and Arts Center! We offer classes for all ages in a variety of areas including painting, clay, drawing, jewelry making, and many more. Perfect for the person that has everything! For more information on classes, reservations or volunteer opportunities, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)