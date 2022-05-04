LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

In honor of Star Wars Day, today DCappella , Disney’s premier a cappella singing sensation, unveiled a video for “Cantina Band,” their take on the song composed by John Williams which appeared in the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

Today, DCappella also announced a fall US tour, Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella. Kicking off November 4 in Spokane, WA, the cross-country trek runs through to the holidays with a stop in Lubbock, Texas at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 22, 2022.

Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, DCappella originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the “American Idol” stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has toured throughout North America and Japan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. (CT) and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. All dates and details are available here, and an itinerary is included below. The U.S. tour follows a Japanese run this summer.

The video for Cantina Band marks the first time ever an outside film crew was permitted to shoot within Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and the first music video ever captured on-site. The song is part of Magic Reimagined, the latest EP by DCappella released on Friday and available now here.

For more information about DCappella, visit:

https://www.dcappellalive.com

https://www.youtube.com/c/dcappella

https://www.instagram.com/dcappellamusic/

https://www.facebook.com/DCappellaMusic

https://twitter.com/dcappellamusic

https://www.tiktok.com/@dcappellamusic

https://www.disneymusic.co/DCappellaAP

(Photo provided in a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

DCAPPELLA ON TOUR 2022

August 5 – September 9: DCappella Japan Tour 2022

November 4 – December 23: “Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella” US Tour

AUGUST

5-21 – Tokyo – Tokyu Theatre Orb

25-28 – Osaka – Orix Theater

30 –Hiroshima – Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall

SEPTEMBER

2 – Fukuoka – Fukuoka Sun Palace

4 – Kagoshima – Kawasho Hall (Kagoshima Citizens’ Culture Hall) No. 1 Hall 6 – Nagoya – Japan Special Ceramics Civic Center Forest Hall

9 – Sapporo – Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater hitaru

NOVEMBER

4 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

5 – Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre

6 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

8 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatrea

9 – Bakersfield, CA –The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre

11 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Artsa

13 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theatre

15 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

16 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

17 – Mesa, AZ – Ikelda Theater

19 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theater

20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

22 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall

23 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

25 – Stafford, TX – Stafford Centre

26 – Corpus Christi, TX – Selena Auditorium

27 – San Antonio, TX – HEB Performance Hall

29 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

30 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

DECEMBER

2–Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

3 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center

4 – Tysons Corner, VA – Capital One Hall

6 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

7 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center of the Arts 9 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

10 – Stamford, CT – Palace Theatre

11 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center 13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Kirby Center

15 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

16 – Boston, MA – Berklee Performance Center

17 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury

18 – Reading, PA – Santander PAC

20 – Lima, OH – Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center

21 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre

22 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

23 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre

Media Contacts:

Ashley White Public Relations

Ashley White

ashley@ashleywhitepr.com / 512-436-9260

Disney Concerts/Disney Music Group Publicity Maria Kleinman

maria.kleinman@disney.com

The Buddy Holly Hall

Holly Fields | hfields@buddyhollyhall.com

About ASM Global:

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and asmglobal.com .

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

(Press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)